An evacuation notice for four homes was lifted Sunday afternoon after fire crews made progress in containing a wildfire about 10 miles east of Gearhart.
The 98 Delta Fire, which triggered a Level 3 evacuation for four homes at the end of Saddle Mountain County Road, was burning over 250 acres on Monday, down from 300 acres on Saturday, according to the Oregon Department of Forestry.
Saddle Mountain County Road remains closed at the intersection of Wawa Mainline Road.
The wildfire, which officials say started on private forestland and burned onto state forestland, was the largest of several fires burning in Clatsop County.
The Park Fire was burning about 110 acres of private land southwest of Saddle Mountain State Natural Area.
The Tillamook Head Fire was holding at about 80 acres.
Other small fires on state and private forestland were fully or mostly controlled, officials said.
With winds dying down significantly and higher humidity and possible rain in the next couple of days, fire crews were encouraged the conditions would help battle the blaze.
Cannon Beach and the Cannon Beach Rural Fire Protection District lifted a burn ban on Monday.
An air quality advisory issued by Clatsop County on Friday for Seaside and Gearhart was lifted by Saturday.
Earlier last week, the Department of Forestry Astoria District said strong, dry, east winds create favorable conditions for fire.
Across the Columbia River in Washington state, a wildfire near Chinook was burning about 139 acres, according to Pacific County Emergency Management.