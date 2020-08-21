Cases of sexually transmitted infections have continued to climb in Clatsop County during the coronavirus pandemic.
Four people have tested positive for syphilis since January, according to the county, three of whom were identified in July. The county is conducting contact tracing of 12 potential contacts.
After seeing an increase in cases over the past several years, the Public Health Department announced a two-year initiative in 2019 with the goal of reducing sexually transmitted infections by 10% across the region by 2021.
The initiative was funded by the Oregon Health Authority and was a collaboration with Columbia and Tillamook counties and the Columbia Pacific Coordinated Care Organization, which oversees the Oregon Health Plan in the three counties.
However, the initiative was put on hold because of the virus.
Michael McNickle, the county’s public health director, said he hopes the county can resurrect the initiative after the pandemic.
Public health officials declared a syphilis outbreak in 2017 after noticing an increase in positive cases over three years.
“A lot of folks think syphilis is an ancient disease that is no longer seen anymore, but that’s not the case,” McNickle said.
Syphilis is spread by contact with sores during vaginal, anal or oral sex, according to the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. The infection can have serious complications when left untreated and mothers can also transmit the infection to unborn babies.
Two people in the county tested positive for syphilis in 2014 after only two cases were reported in the previous seven years. The county reported three cases in 2015, eight in 2016 and four in 2017.
Eight more people tested positive in 2018 and five people tested positive in 2019.
The number of chlamydia cases also remains a concern, McNickle said.
Eighty-one people have tested positive for chlamydia since January. There were 93 reported cases between January and August 2019.
Chlamydia is spread by having vaginal, anal or oral sex with someone who has chlamydia, according to the CDC, and most people who have chlamydia have no symptoms.
“The take-home message is that if you have unprotected sex (e.g., not using a condom), and have multiple partners, or show any signs of infection, you should get tested for a sexually transmitted infection,” McNickle said in an email.
People can call the Public Health Department to schedule a confidential and private sexually transmitted infection test.
