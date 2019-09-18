The Clatsop County Sheriff’s Office promoted senior deputy Bruce Scott to sergeant in the criminal division.
Scott was hired as a deputy in 2010. Since then, he has served as an instructor, field training officer, High Angle Rescue Team leader and one of two drug recognition experts. He has also served as the association president.
Scott holds an advanced certificate from the Department of Safety Standards and Training and earned a bachelor of science degree in criminal justice through Globe University.
He will begin his new position on Oct. 1.
