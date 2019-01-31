The Clatsop County Sheriff’s Office has seen an increase in the number of reported telephone scams.
So far, the attempted scams have targeted professional offices, but officials anticipate there could be more attempts to scam private citizens as tax returns start getting mailed out.
People are impersonating law enforcement officers, with some choosing to identify themselves by using the actual name of a sheriff’s office employee.
The sheriff’s office is reminding people to be wary of unexpected calls from people identifying themselves as law enforcement. Officers will never ask for money over the phone and do not inform others by phone of pending warrants for their arrest.
Anyone who receives these kinds of calls are advised to hang up and ignore the caller, and then share the name and number with others. People who have provided money to a phone scammer are asked to report the loss to local law enforcement.
