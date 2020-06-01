The Clatsop County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a case involving a missing 2-year-old steer named "Dexter."
The black, 700-pound steer lives off of U.S. Highway 26. There was a report of a cow on Highway 26 between mileposts five and seven on Saturday morning. Officials believe it may have actually been the steer.
People with information on the whereabouts of Dexter are asked to contact the sheriff’s office. The steer is reportedly feisty and spunky, so he may run away if located. He does not have a brand, tag or owner-applied tattoo.
