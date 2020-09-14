The Clatsop County Sheriff’s Office said Monday that multiple overdoses have been associated with an especially potent supply of heroin that has been distributed on the North Coast.
The sheriff's office urges anyone who witnesses or experiences a drug overdose to call 911 for emergency medical intervention.
