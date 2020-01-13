The Columbia River Maritime Museum and Maritime Archaeological Society will host the 2020 Columbia River Shipwreck Conference on Feb. 8 in Astoria.
A variety of speakers will present on shipwreck research and discoveries from the Pacific Northwest and around the world. The afternoon session will cover local and Spanish shipwrecks, and the quest to discover whether Francis Drake landed on the Oregon Coast.
James Delgado, an internationally known maritime archaeologist, will discuss the final frontier of maritime archaeology in the extreme deep.
The first presentation begins at 10 a.m at the maritime museum. Tickets are $45 and can be purchased online on at the museum's website.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.