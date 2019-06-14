WARRENTON — New owners have taken over the cafe inside Atlantis Auto Glass.
Amyleigh Sutton and Tom Elston opened Side Road Cafe earlier this month in place of Bohdan’s, the upscale cafe and tap house started by Jeremy Gilhousen.
Don Bacon, the owner of Atlantis Auto Glass, had lamented the lack of restaurant options near his business. He built out a minimall of sorts inside his building, inviting a bike repair business, coffee shop and a Mexican food truck outside. Gilhousen wanted out and approached the couple about taking over, Elston said.
Sutton described the building as “Warrenton’s living room,” playing host to people having their cars serviced at Atlantis Auto Glass, Les Schwab Tire Center or Putman Pro Lube on Marlin Avenue.
“This is kind of the perfect little meeting spot,” Elston said. “What I like about it is it has beer, but it’s not a bar vibe at all. It’s more inviting, and kind of just a safe place for people to hang out in.”
Sutton previously worked at Fort George Brewery, and Elston as a carpenter for Overbay Houseworks.
The two have focused on developing their own breakfast and lunch menu at the Side Road Cafe, including vegan biscuits and gravy and Sleepy Monk Coffee Roasters from Cannon Beach.
Along with the coffee bar is a rotating tap list featuring regional beers. The cafe is also featuring regional products such as Bees & Beans, an artisanal candy maker from Portland.
Side Road Cafe opens from 7:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. Monday through Friday, and 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday.
