WARRENTON — No injuries or major damage was reported in a fire at a homeless camp behind Goodwill on Saturday night.
Around 6:30 p.m., the Warrenton Fire Department responded to a fire that started about 400 feet away from the store, said Assistant Fire Chief Brian Alsbury. The fire spread to a few nearby trees, but otherwise was contained in under an hour.
It is unclear what started the fire, Alsbury said, though it appeared it was a tent that caught fire. There were also several propane tanks at the scene.
