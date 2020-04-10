Jeanyse Snow, an Astoria attorney known for having an exceptional legal mind and a deep commitment to her community, died Monday at age 75.
Snow practiced law in Astoria for about 50 years with her husband, Harold, who died in 2016.
The Snows were both raised in Astoria and graduated from Astoria High School. Jeanyse Snow graduated in the Class of 1963 and went on to graduate from Willamette University College of Law. She joined her husband at the Macdonald, Dean & McCallister law firm in Astoria in 1970, which eventually became known as Snow & Snow.
Paula Brownhill, a retired Circuit Court judge, said Snow helped blaze the trail for women lawyers.
“Jeanyse Snow was an excellent lawyer. She was smart, she was analytical, and she was always prepared,” Brownhill said in an email. “An Oregon appellate judge told me that Jeanyse was one of the best lawyers ever to advocate before the Court of Appeals.”
Brownhill also described Snow as “a good Astorian. She and her husband Hal contributed so much to our community. We will miss her.”
Steve Forrester, the former editor and publisher of The Astorian and the president and CEO of EO Media Group, said Snow was renowned for the brilliance of her legal mind.
“But she was not visible, because she did not argue cases in court,” Forrester said. “That was Hal’s part of the business. During one of Clatsop Community College’s presidential searches, the college Board of Directors refused to give the newspaper the names of candidates it was considering. I asked Jeanyse to argue the case, and she agreed.
“I went to the argument, to watch Jeanyse work. She outclassed the college’s attorney by a long shot. And she repeated a mantra I had heard from her so many times: ‘The public’s business should be done in public.’”
Astoria City Attorney Blair Henningsgaard said Snow was also an excellent writer and authored many of the city’s ordinances.
“Jeanyse was a hard person to get to know, a private person and very modest,” he said. “She was a careful and exceptional attorney, very bright and rarely wrong when it came to a question of law. I often called her for advice.”
Henningsgaard said Snow was a devoted and true partner to her husband.
“I cannot recall ever dealing on a case with Hal where Jeanyse was not directly involved,” he said.
Astoria Mayor Bruce Jones commemorated Snow’s impact during Monday’s City Council meeting.
“Jeanyse was a very generous philanthropist, a wonderful, giving member of our community who, through her work with the Oregon Community Foundation and many other boards, gave very generously of her time and her resources to the community,” he said. “And she will be greatly missed.”
Jennifer Crockett, the executive director at the Liberty Theatre, said the Snow family has been connected to the theater since its inception.
Hal Snow’s grandmother and her twin sister were among the first ticket-takers and ushers at the theater in 1925. Hal and Jeanyse Snow, along with others, came together in the 1990s to help launch a renovation project.
During the theater’s restoration between 1999 and 2006, the Snows, through their family foundation, made numerous grants to Liberty Restoration Inc.
Crockett said Snow has been instrumental in helping lead the theater’s current capital campaign.
She said the Snow Family Fund of the Oregon Community Foundation gave $125,000 at the theater’s gala last year and secured the naming rights to the theatre’s vestibule restoration.
Crockett remembers Snow for being smart, having a witty sense of humor and for her dedication to organizations throughout the community.
“We’ll miss her very much,” she said. “The Snow family legacy lives on at the theater. Her sons are both involved. We feel their presence since day one they’ve been so involved.”
