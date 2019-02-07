Snow could be coming to the North Coast.
The National Weather Service predicts snow is possible tonight into Friday morning. Flurries are expected, with little to no accumulation for many locations.
Temperatures will be cold enough for snow to stick to paved surfaces, however, possibly creating an icy commute Friday morning.
More significant snowfall could arrive Friday night and Saturday.
Wet or slushy roadways on Saturday are expected to freeze quickly overnight and create icy road conditions into Sunday.
