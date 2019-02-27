Snowy weather prompted Astoria and Knappa schools to cancel classes and after-school activities today and led to several accidents on icy roadways.
Warrenton and Seaside schools were starting two hours late.
Clatsop Community College was starting three hours late.
School was canceled in Jewell today and Thursday because of a high incidence of illness among faculty and staff.
The Northwest Regional Education Service District was also closed.
In Astoria, Lil’ Sprouts child care was closed.
Astoria police reported that 16th Street was closed at Jerome Street because of icy conditions. Eighth Street from Franklin Avenue to Grand Street and 17th Street from Irving Avenue to Grand Street was also closed.
Three accidents so far have been reported in Clatsop County due to icy and snowy conditions.
An accident involving five vehicles on the New Youngs Bay Bridge caused delays at around 8:30 a.m. today. Another single-car crash was reported around 4:20 a.m. on the Old Youngs Bay Bridge.
No injuries were reported for either accident, said Eric Halverson, the deputy chief of the Astoria Police Department.
Halverson urged drivers to slow down and be aware of slippery conditions.
“The road may look like its bare and wet, but there is the possibility of ice, as well,” he said.
A semitruck traveling northbound on U.S. Highway 101 jackknifed about 7 miles south of Cannon Beach at around 7:45 a.m., Cannon Beach Fire Chief Matt Benedict said. Two other cars also slid off the road to avoid colliding with the truck.
No injuries were reported. The semi was still partially blocking the highway this morning, causing minor delays.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.