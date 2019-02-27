Snowy weather prompted Astoria schools to cancel classes and after-school activities today.
Warrenton, Seaside and Knappa schools were starting two hours late.
Clatsop Community College was starting three hours late.
School was canceled in Jewell today and Thursday because of a high incidence of illness among faculty and staff.
The Northwest Regional Education Service District was closed.
Astoria police reported that 16th Street was closed at Jerome Street because of icy conditions. Eighth Street from Franklin Avenue to Grand Street and 17th Street from Irving Avenue to Grand Street was also closed.
Sunset Empire Transportation District reported there will be no bus service over the hill in Astoria and no service in Emerald Heights until further notice due to icy roads.
