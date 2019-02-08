Three inches of snow is possible this weekend on the North Coast.
The National Weather Service issued a winter weather advisory from 7 p.m. tonight through 4 p.m. Saturday afternoon.
Drivers should expect snow-covered roads and limited visibility.
