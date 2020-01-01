After 10 years in Astoria, the Social Security Administration is moving to Warrenton.
The old office at 115 W. Bond St. in Astoria closes 4 p.m. Jan. 10. The new office in the North Coast Retail Center next to T.J. Maxx at 1479 Discovery Lane opens Jan. 13.
“The Social Security office is moving to a more central location within its service area,” Mickie Douglas, a spokesperson for the administration, said in an email. “The new location is more accessible for most patrons.”
The office services more than 19,000 Social Security beneficiaries in Clatsop and Tillamook counties, along with Washington’s Pacific County. Most services are online at socialsecurity.gov
The building at 115 W. Bond St., owned by developer Glenn Taggart, is for sale for $479,000.
