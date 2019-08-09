There has been a spike in scam phone calls involving Social Security, the Oregon Department of Revenue said.
People are identifying themselves as Social Security representatives and threatening taxpayers with deactivating their Social Security numbers or accounts because of suspicious activity.
The scammers may ask for personal information and bank account information. In addition, caller ID may even show the real Social Security Administration number (1-800-772-1213) when the scammers call — but they’re faking the number.
“We encourage the public to protect themselves by verifying they’re speaking with authorized representatives of the Social Security Administration if they have any questions about the legitimacy of the call,” said Nia Ray, the director of the Department of Revenue.
The Social Security Administration advises that if people suspect the call is a scam, hang up and call 1-800-772-1213 to speak to a real Social Security representative. Officials warn to never give any part of your Social Security number to anyone who contacts you, or your bank account or credit card number.
