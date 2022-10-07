The leaders of social services agencies that work with the homeless on the North Coast have offered to partner with the Astoria Warming Center to preserve a seasonal overnight shelter.
Viviana Matthews, the executive director of Clatsop Community Action, and Alan Evans, the executive director of Helping Hands Reentry Outreach Centers, could provide funding and oversight to the shelter at First United Methodist Church.
Clatsop Community Action and Helping Hands partnered last year to open a warming center in Seaside, which Matthews said has been successful.
"Not having one in Astoria would be tragic, I think," she said.
Evans said he looks forward to having conversations about how the organizations could partner and provide more accountability.
"We want to bring strength back to how that's being taken care of over there because it's a vital service to our community," he said.
Tiffany Sanford, a board member of the warming center, said the nonprofit has met with Clatsop Community Action and LiFEBoat Services to discuss potential partnerships.
"I'm very confident that emergency shelter will be available this season, one way or the other," Sanford said in an email.
The Astoria Warming Center typically opens its doors in mid-November and closes in mid-March, but this year the organization's plans are unclear.
The nonprofit, which first offered a shelter at the Astoria Senior Center in 2014, has found a home in the basement of First United Methodist Church. The low-barrier shelter is meant to help prevent people from dying on the streets during wintry weather.
Over the past two years, the warming center has seen significant upheaval in leadership, with the loss of two executive directors and turnover in board presidents. More board members have departed in the past two weeks following disagreement over how to move forward.
In late September, the nonprofit's leaders said they were discussing bringing in another agency, or agencies, to operate a shelter.