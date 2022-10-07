The leaders of social services agencies that work with the homeless on the North Coast have offered to partner with the Astoria Warming Center to preserve a seasonal overnight shelter.

Viviana Matthews, the executive director of Clatsop Community Action, and Alan Evans, the executive director of Helping Hands Reentry Outreach Centers, could provide funding and oversight to the shelter at First United Methodist Church.

The Astoria Warming Center is based out of the First United Methodist Church.

Nicole Bales is a reporter for The Astorian. Contact her at 971-704-1723 or nbales@dailyastorian.com.