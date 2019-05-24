An error in the software used to count votes caused more than 200 test ballots to initially be included in the results of Tuesday’s election.
County Clerk Tracie Krevanko said ballot-counting machines worked properly. The county ran a test before counting official ballots, but the module used for counting forgot to take the test votes out.
The 212 test votes were spread over 11 voting precincts and did not affect any races, but made noticeable differences in small districts decided by fewer votes, Krevanko said. She said the issue has been corrected.
