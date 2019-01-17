Solar panels will help power the Judge Guy Boyington Building in downtown Astoria.
The solar array, installed by the county this week, consists of 45 panels and is expected to generate up to 15 kilowatts of energy for the building. Pacific Power provided a $30,000 grant for the installation.
The project is a part of the Blue Sky Challenge, a voluntary program the Board of Commissioners decided to adopt in 2017 that provides Pacific Power customers the opportunity to support newly developed energy and help build a larger market for renewable energy.
