Incumbent Tracy MacDonald, a retired emergency responder, is fending off a challenge from Larry Taylor, a retired technology worker and former chairman of the Clatsop County Democrats, in the race for Position 1 on the Sunset Empire Transportation District.
Debbie Boothe-Schmidt, a trial assistant with the Clatsop County District Attorney's Office and co-owner of Phog Bounders Antique Mall in Astoria, is beating incumbent Lylla Gaebel, a retired 911 dispatcher, in the race for Position 2.
Tamra Taylor ran uncontested for Position 6, and Bryan Kidder was unopposed for Position 7.
As a driver for Schwan's, MacDonald said, he witnessed firsthand people without cars or too old to drive isolated in rural areas, an issue he hoped to help alleviate in his service on the bus agency.
Taylor recently retired from the technology sector, including a stint at Intel. He ran for Astoria mayor in 2014, losing to Arline LaMear. He has focused on applying his oversight and analysis skills from the technology sector to the bus agency.
Boothe-Schmidt said she was looking for another volunteer opportunity for when she steps down as president of the local American Federation of State, County and Municipal Employees union.
Gaebel focused her candidacy on making sure public transportation is available for seniors and lower-income residents unable to drive.
After nearing financial collapse in 2011 and a temporary financial crisis during the recent federal government shutdown, the bus agency is entering an expansionary mode buffeted by a statewide payroll tax expected to provide an additional $1.4 million annually.
Candidates are hopeful the transit district can expand service in rural areas, and that technology such as Wi-Fi on buses and online scheduling can entice more riders.
