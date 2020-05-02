New ballots for the May 19 election will be mailed to 440 voters after a mix-up by Clatsop County.
The county clerk's office learned Friday that voters in precinct 22 — North Clatsop — received ballots that did not include the District 2 race for the county Board of Commissioners.
Commissioner Sarah Nebeker is running for reelection against John Toyooka, the manager of Lum's Auto Center, in a district that covers Gearhart, Clatsop Plains and portions of Seaside and Warrenton.
In a statement Saturday afternoon, the county said any ballots already submitted by these voters will not be counted.
The county explained that the voters were inadvertently moved out of District 2 during the process of removing them from a water district they do not reside in.
The mix-up involves a significant number of voters in District 2. Four years ago, when Nebeker won reelection, about 1,900 voters cast ballots for candidates.
Nebeker called the county's mistake "unfortunate." She declined to comment further until she learns more from county officials.
Toyooka referred to an adage from his U.S. Marine Corps days: "We don't fix the plane, we fix the problem."
"And that's what they're doing," he said. "We all make mistakes, and in life it's how we deal with them."
In 2018, County Clerk Tracie Krevanko sent out an updated county commission district map with ballots for the May election after the county voters' pamphlet contained outdated district boundaries.
Maeve Kennedy Grimes was fired as county clerk in 2014 over her decision to issue supplemental ballots in the November election when errors were discovered in descriptions of a Clatsop Community College bond measure and an at-large Cannon Beach City Council race.
Scott Somers, the county manager at the time, claimed the clerk was insubordinate for not consulting him before pursuing a directive by the secretary of state to issue corrected ballots.
A jury awarded Kennedy Grimes more than $440,000 in 2016 after she filed a lawsuit over her dismissal.
In 2014, Kennedy Grimes pressed for a special election in the District 5 race for county commission between Lianne Thompson and Dale Barrett after hundreds of voters were placed in the wrong districts in the May election.
Thompson, who had led Barrett by 81 votes in the May election, prevailed by a larger margin in the special election in September.
