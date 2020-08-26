SEASIDE — Three City Council seats are up in Seaside in November, with incumbents Randy Frank and Tom Horning running unopposed.
City Councilor Seth Morrisey announced at Monday’s City Council meeting he will not run again for the Ward 4 seat.
Morrisey was elected in 2014, winning a two-year term after the retirement of Stubby Lyons. He was reelected in 2016.
“I would like to announce that I will not be seeking another term as city councilor,” Morrisey said in a statement at the meeting. “It’s been both an honor and a privilege to represent the city of Seaside as a councilor the last five years. I’ve enjoyed my time as a public servant, and this was a very difficult decision to make, but in the end, with a growing family, and professional commitments, at this time I cannot commit to another four-year term.”
Morrisey will continue to volunteer for the city, he said, “and will always leave the door open to future elected positions if the opportunity presents itself.”
Candidates David Posalski, Kathy Kleczek and Adam Wood are vying for the Ward 4 seat.
Posalski moved to Seaside in 2010 and opened Tsunami Sandwich Co.
“The opportunities provided by Seaside have blossomed into five local businesses for us,” Posalski said, with more than 50 local employees.
He served six years on the Seaside Chamber of Commerce board and Seaside Transportation Commission and three years on the Planning Commission.
“My desire is to continue serving our community through the City Council as your commissioner for Ward 4,” Posalski said. “I hope to be an open ear and your voice on the council as I serve our entire community.”
Kleczek is the former chairwoman of the Sunset Empire Transportation District board and currently the Northwest Transportation Options representative for the district. She serves on the Special Districts Association of Oregon’s board of directors.
“My mission is to create more accessibility to the decision-making process, and to make the city government available to more of our population,” Kleczek said.
Wood, a Bandon native, is an assistant golf professional at the Highlands Golf Club in Gearhart.
Frank, who serves as councilor at large for Ward 1 and Ward 2, joined the council in 2012 and won reelection unopposed in 2016.
“I’m running again because I have 50-year investment in the city, and am very honored to serve in this position,” Frank said. “I like the direction we’re going. I think we have a great council and would like to see us moving forward in a positive direction.”
Horning, a geologist who has called for greater disaster preparation and serves as councilor for Ward 3, was elected in 2016.
He said he sought office to complete unfinished business.
“I want to get the watershed report done properly,” Horning said. “I’m heading it up and I don’t think there’s enough time to get it done properly. So I’m carrying through, and I still have the plank of tsunami preparedness. Those two things are the biggest. The third is, I want to be on the council when we have the 100th anniversary of the Prom. The Prom means a lot to me. I’ve been playing on it ever since I was a little kid.”
New mayor in Gearhart
In Gearhart, City Councilor Paulina Cockrum is the sole mayoral candidate after Mayor Matt Brown decided not to seek reelection.
Brown, a PGA golf professional, threw his support to Cockrum after his decision to step down to focus on his golf businesses.
Cockrum has played a key role in making fiscal decisions that have led to a budget surplus and a strong financial position for the city over the past four years, Brown said. She has also led on important issues such as vacation rental regulations, affordable housing, the environment and emergency management.
Cockrum’s Position 3 seat will be filled by appointment after the election.
Position 2 City Councilor Reita Fackerell will face opposition from Bob Shortman.
Fackerell was appointed in December 2018 after the departure of former City Councilor Sue Lorain. Fackerell served as Seaside library director until her retirement in 2012. She remains active in Seaside Rotary and the Seaside Chamber of Commerce.
“I feel that Gearhart is special to those who live here,” Fackerell said. “There is an ambiance and history that we all embrace. I hope to continue that heritage and encourage the kindness we feel to all who call Gearhart their home.”
Shortman, a two-time mayoral candidate, retired from his contracting business and manages family properties. “I already serve on the budget committee and look to serve more,” he said. “In the coming year there will be issues in Gearhart I would like to have input on. As a business owner, I feel I have much to contribute.”
Position 4 City Councilor Dan Jesse will seek a third term after defeating his opponent in 2012 and running unopposed in 2016.
Jesse’s career in public service began with the Seaside Civic and Convention Center and the Seaside Improvement Commission, before he and his wife, Julie, moved to Gearhart, where he served on the Planning Commission before election to City Council. Trained as a commercial photographer, Jesse is a builder by trade.
He is being challenged by Jack Zimmerman, who ran for City Council against Kerry Smith in 2018.
Zimmerman, who is retired, worked in the energy industry in a series of managerial positions. He has owned and developed property in western Colorado.
“My candidacy confirms my deep-seated belief in better maintaining and preserving Gearhart’s uniqueness, along with properly funding the goals of Gearhart’s comprehensive plan,” he said. “While many of these goals embrace my priorities for Gearhart, I will work to create a greater priority on maintaining Gearhart’s existing city assets, which I believe have been neglected.”
Incumbents in Cannon Beach
In Cannon Beach, two City Council incumbents will run unopposed.
Brandon Ogilvie, a contractor and longtime resident, previously served on the Planning Commission before being elected to the council in 2016. Nancy McCarthy, a freelance writer who occasionally does work for The Astorian, was elected the same year and previously worked as a reporter and editor for the Cannon Beach Gazette and Seaside Signal.
When they ran for election in 2016, the two agreed on a number of issues, including the necessity of emergency planning and the need for the city to play a role in facilitating affordable housing.
