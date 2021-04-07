Work on the South Jetty will temporarily close access to the observation tower in Fort Stevens State Park's Lot C beginning April 19.
The heavy equipment being used to repair the jetty near the tower poses a public safety risk, according to the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, which is tasked with maintaining the jetty systems at the mouth of the Columbia River.
A portion of the Oregon Coast Trail that begins at the jetty and runs past the observation tower will also be closed as work continues landward. However, people can still access the trail from the state park’s Lot B farther south.
Bathrooms at Lot C, the lot that provides access to South Jetty and the observation tower, will remain open.
The Columbia River jetty system, constructed between 1885 and 1939, allows for safer passage for vessels moving between the ocean and the river.