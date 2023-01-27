The commercial Dungeness crab season will open on the southern portion of the Oregon Coast — from Cape Arago to the California border — on Feb. 4.
The southern region was the last remaining section to get an opening date.
Low meat yield down the coast caused delays to the traditional Dec. 1 opening day. But meat fill is now excellent statewide, the Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife said in a statement.
Domoic acid levels remain elevated in some sections of the southern coast, the department said, and some parts of the area may open under an evisceration requirement.
At the time of the announcement, there is an evisceration requirement in a small section from Cape Arago to just north of Charleston, around Coos Bay.
Any crab landed commercially from a region with high domoic acid levels must be eviscerated by a licensed Oregon Department of Agriculture seafood processor and cannot be sold whole.
Additional testing is required in order to remove evisceration requirements, the department said.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
View detailed reports of major stock indexes and look up specific symbols.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.
Receive our top stories in your inbox each morning.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Would you like to receive breaking news?
A weekly note from our editor about the inner workings of the newsroom.
Would you like to receive our headline news?
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Check your email for details.
Invalid password or account does not exist
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Secure & Encrypted
Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.
Thank you. Your purchase was successful.
A receipt was sent to your email.