Ballots for the Nov. 5 special election were mailed out Wednesday to Clatsop County voters who are in the Gearhart Rural Fire Protection District or the Warrenton Rural Fire Protection District.
Ballots can be dropped in official ballot drop boxes.
For questions, go to the Clatsop County website or call the Clatsop County Clerk’s Office at 503-325-8511.
