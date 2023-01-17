The sperm whale found at Fort Stevens State Park was a 40-foot long adult male, and was about 20 years old.
People flocked to the beach to see the partially dissected carcass at Fort Stevens State Park.
A necropsy on the sperm whale at Fort Stevens State Park found the whale most likely died from a ship strike.
Reporter
A necropsy conducted on a dead sperm whale that was found beached near the Peter Iredale shipwreck at Fort Stevens State Park on Saturday found the whale likely died from a ship strike.
Michael Milstein, a spokesman for the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, said a team from the West Coast Marine Mammal Stranding Network conducted the necropsy on Monday.
The exam, which attracted a crowd of onlookers, included cutting open the carcass, looking at the health of the whale and trying to determine the cause of death.
Milstein said the whale was a 40-foot long adult male, about 20 years old. He said the whale was in generally good health and that internal bleeding pointed to death by ship strike.
The whale is believed to have floated dead for some time before washing ashore on Saturday.
“It is a sad ending of course, but fortunately these strikes do not happen very often, and the sperm whale population is continuing to recover from the days of whaling,” Milstein said in an email.
Sperm whales were a primary target of the commercial whaling industry from 1800 to 1987, which nearly decimated the population, according to NOAA Fisheries.
A waxy substance called spermaceti found in their heads was used in oil lamps, lubricants and candles.
The sperm whale was listed as endangered under the federal Endangered Species Act and depleted under the Marine Mammal Protection Act.
The last stock assessment by NOAA Fisheries put the West Coast population of sperm whales at about 1,270.
Stefanie Knowlton, a spokeswoman for the Oregon Parks and Recreation Department, said the beach remains open, but visitors are asked to keep a safe distance from the whale.
She said the department is working with local contractors to find a safe window to move the whale.
“The high water table and high tides during winter make it difficult to take heavy equipment out on the beach safely,” Knowlton said.
Once the whale is moved, she said the carcass will be left to decompose in place as much as possible to provide nutrients to sea birds and animals. If needed, the carcass will be buried, she added.
Knowlton noted that a whale will typically wash ashore on the North Coast once a year.
Nicole Bales is a reporter for The Astorian. Contact her at 971-704-1723 or nbales@dailyastorian.com.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
View detailed reports of major stock indexes and look up specific symbols.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.
Receive our top stories in your inbox each morning.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Would you like to receive breaking news?
A weekly note from our editor about the inner workings of the newsroom.
Would you like to receive our headline news?
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Check your email for details.
Invalid password or account does not exist
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Secure & Encrypted
Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.
Thank you. Your purchase was successful.
A receipt was sent to your email.