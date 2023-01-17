Sperm whale_3
The sperm whale found at Fort Stevens State Park was a 40-foot long adult male, and was about 20 years old.

 Lydia Ely/The Astorian

A necropsy conducted on a dead sperm whale that was found beached near the Peter Iredale shipwreck at Fort Stevens State Park on Saturday found the whale likely died from a ship strike.

Michael Milstein, a spokesman for the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, said a team from the West Coast Marine Mammal Stranding Network conducted the necropsy on Monday.

Sperm Whale_2
People flocked to the beach to see the partially dissected carcass at Fort Stevens State Park.
Sperm whale_1
A necropsy on the sperm whale at Fort Stevens State Park found the whale most likely died from a ship strike.

Reporter

Nicole Bales is a reporter for The Astorian. Contact her at 971-704-1723 or nbales@dailyastorian.com.