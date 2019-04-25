Anglers will have another shot at spring Chinook on the lower Columbia River starting Saturday.
State fishery managers in Oregon and Washington state have added two days to the spring fishery after openings over the previous two weekends resulted in low catch rates because of poor water conditions.
The fishery will reopen for bank and boat angling on Saturday and Sunday on the Columbia River main stem from the Warrior Rock deadline upstream to Beacon Rock. From Beacon Rock upstream to Bonneville Dam, only bank angling is allowed.
Fishery managers expect water conditions to remain challenging this weekend, however, due to high turbidity.
Anglers are allowed a daily bag limit of two hatchery salmon — Chinook or steelhead — per day. Of these, only one may be a Chinook.
Fish and wildlife commissions for the two states plan to hold a joint meeting on May 8 to review salmon run and harvest information. They will also consider adding spring Chinook fishing opportunities.
