The spring whale migration begins this month, with around 25,000 gray whales swimming past the Oregon Coast from late March until June.

The Oregon Parks and Recreation Department lists the best locations for spotting whales on its website, including Ecola State Park, Fort Stevens and Cape Disappointment.

Spring Whale Week has been canceled this year, meaning trained volunteers will not be on-site. The Whale Watch Center in Depoe Bay also remains closed until late spring.

The Oregon State Parks YouTube channel will be bringing back its whale watching livestream from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. from March 21 to March 25.

