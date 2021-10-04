WARRENTON — Norm and Brenda Hoxsey went before the City Commission several years ago to complain about some rough looking and potentially unsafe properties near their home.
The city encouraged the couple to see if they could solve some of the cleanup on their own.
The challenge was accepted and Spruce Up Warrenton — a nonprofit started by the Hoxseys that seeks to beautify the city — was born.
The city, with the nonprofit’s help, has repaired and cleaned up a number of nuisance properties since that first exchange. After taking a break due to the coronavirus pandemic and several changes within the city’s planning department, nuisance properties are once again becoming a focus.
“Since (that meeting), we’ve cleaned up a lot of properties with the assistance of the city, or the city has cleaned up a lot of properties with our assistance, however you want to put it,” Norm Hoxsey said. “But what our mission is, is to get a cleaned-up town … and we’ve gone to meetings trying to generate these types of cleanups.”
‘This is a danger’
The Hoxseys returned before the City Commission in late September with several properties they would like to see cleaned up.
Among the properties Hoxsey mentioned was a structure on S. Main Avenue and Ninth Street. While vacant, it is filled with old collectibles and has a failing roof.
“This is a danger. This is a disaster,” Hoxsey told commissioners. “This needs to be knocked down, and not just the one portion of it, the whole works. If there is anything of value in it, which I doubt there is, I think it should be cleaned up, taken out and let’s get rid of it. Driving through town, it’s a mess, just a total mess.”
Also high on the list were a worn-down warehouse on S. Main Avenue and a trifecta in Hammond: the old post office, a house and a shop formerly known as Rosalie’s, which is surrounded by large, metal storage containers.
“Like (Norm) said, the properties have been like this for quite a while,” Commissioner Gerald Poe said. “They do stand out.”
During the meeting, several commissioners mentioned other properties — both commercial and residential — that needed work. Between commissioners, opinions varied on which properties were salvageable and which needed more extensive repair, but they all agreed it has become a serious issue for the city.
“There isn’t a crime in being poor, but there is a crime in being lazy, especially if you are on Main Street, in my opinion,” Commissioner Mark Baldwin said. “I am busy, busy, busy — but I still do the best I can with my property.”
City Manager Linda Engbretson noted that in the past, the city was more aggressive when dealing with nuisance properties and received guidance to adjust the tactics.
The city is working to improve several properties across town, but the process can be challenging, Engbretson said.
Several commissioners felt that properties that either presented safety issues or could help maximize commercial growth should be prioritized.
“I know of businesses that would like to go into Hammond that can’t go into Hammond because there’s no available real estate,” Mayor Henry Balensifer told The Astorian. The locations with potential for new business, he said, are not available due to the properties or structures being unfit.
The mayor recognized that nuisance properties can have a wide-ranging and negative impact.
“Same with housing stock,” Balensifer said. “If houses in the city are allowed to atrophy, then that’s a reduction of housing stock available to either renters or long-term owners.
“So the problem is figuring out the clearest ones, and then prioritizing the rest, because we’re still understaffed, we’re still trying to move through the process and it’ll take some time to clear them. But some of the properties are also pretty bad — those will take a little bit more effort.”
Keeping track
Moving forward, the city plans to team up the City Commission and the Planning Commission with Spruce Up to keep track of nuisance properties.
The Hoxseys — and the other volunteers within Spruce Up — have worked with Commissioner Tom Dyer in the past to assist with labor.
While Spruce Up may not be involved in pressing property owners to clean up their properties, the Hoxseys believe they shine a light on problematic places and attempt to hold the city accountable for taking care of them.
“What we found is if we clean up one property, the neighbors kind of clean up, too,” Brenda Hoxsey said. “In that way, it’s been really positive. I think that there’s just a real strong bond between Spruce Up Warrenton, the city, the city planners and the people that live in the neighborhood.
“It’s like everybody kind of pitches in and does good.”