911 dispatch center
The Astoria 911 dispatch center is down to five certified dispatchers.

 Lydia Ely/The Astorian

As staffing challenges at Astoria’s 911 dispatch center persist, city leaders have taken measures such as increasing pay and adding support staff in hopes of attracting and retaining workers.

Staffing has been an issue for emergency dispatch centers nationwide and reached a critical point in Astoria last fall, when the city’s dispatchers temporarily merged with Seaside’s dispatch center.

