As staffing challenges at Astoria’s 911 dispatch center persist, city leaders have taken measures such as increasing pay and adding support staff in hopes of attracting and retaining workers.
Staffing has been an issue for emergency dispatch centers nationwide and reached a critical point in Astoria last fall, when the city’s dispatchers temporarily merged with Seaside’s dispatch center.
After returning to normal operations in May, the city saw progress with recruitment and staffing levels.
But the dispatch center had a setback in October, when two dispatchers resigned.
Police Chief Stacy Kelly said one dispatcher left after their spouse had to relocate for a job. The other, he said, left for a job with Clatsop County, where wages tend to be higher.
The departures leave the city with five certified dispatchers, which includes the emergency communications manager and the supervisor. The dispatch center has capacity for 11 staffers.
“It was a gut punch,” Kelly said.
The police chief, who was hired in Astoria earlier this year, said he has been involved with emergency dispatch centers since 2016 and that staffing has always been a problem because of stress and pay. But he said the issue worsened during the coronavirus pandemic due to the competitive labor market.
“There’s not many jobs out there other than police and fire where you face that much stress in your daily job,” he said.
Kelly is hopeful that a 13% wage increase approved by the City Council earlier this month will help. He said that while the increase may seem high, it brings the city to the median pay for comparable sized cities.
“I can’t thank council enough because that was a big number to put in front of them,” the police chief said.
In addition to pay, Kelly hopes to establish a call taker position, which would allow the city to hire workers to pick up nonemergency calls to help the dispatchers.
He said police officers, a firefighter and a former employee who now works for Warrenton have all taken shifts answering nonemergency calls, and that the arrangement has helped.
The call taker job could go before the City Council for consideration before the end of the year.
“Any work that we can take off their plate helps lower the stress,” Kelly said, adding that the city is even looking at technological adjustments to help reduce the call load.
The Astoria 911 dispatch center handles emergency calls for 15 agencies, including the Astoria and Warrenton police and fire departments, the sheriff’s office and rural fire districts.
Seaside handles calls for seven agencies, which includes police and fire departments in Gearhart, Seaside and Cannon Beach.
The staffing challenges in Astoria and deficiencies in technology at both dispatch centers revived decadeslong talks about whether the cities should merge into a single countywide 911 dispatch center.
Over the past year, a group that represents the police and fire agencies from around Clatsop County have been working to determine feasibility and what a consolidated center could look like.
Sheriff Matt Phillips, who has advocated for consolidation and has been a leader in the discussion, said Communications Northwest, an Oregon City-based company, is completing a study of radio communications infrastructure throughout the county.
Phillips said the company is expected to complete the work in the coming weeks and produce a report documenting gaps and recommendations for improving the system.
“Once we have that, we will have more (information) to work with and move the consolidation discussion forward,” the sheriff said in an email.