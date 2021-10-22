Staples in Warrenton to close The Astorian Oct 22, 2021 49 min ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Staples in the Warrenton Highlands shopping center is closing on Nov. 19.Harbor Freight Tools, a tool and equipment retailer, is planning to replace the office supply store on Ensign Lane, according to Scott Hazelton, the city's planning director. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Tool Freight Retailer Commerce Store Harbor Supply Scott Hazelton Homes Jobs Public Notices Vehicles Marketplace Recommended for you Latest e-Edition Read Today's Newspaper View Special Publications Most Popular Articles Images Videos ArticlesAstoria rejects church annex appealIn Manzanita, sightings of a bear called 'Hope'Deaths: Oct. 16, 2021Obituary: Vaino Vanni KoskelaDeaths: Oct. 19, 2021Cannon Beach prepares for food tax voteMost Warrenton firefighters vaccinated by deadlineObituary: William Rodney (Bill) Whitten Sr.Obituary: Donald (Doug) Warren BaldwinObituary: Evelyn (Evie) Ruth Abrahams Images VideosSorry, there are no recent results for popular videos. Stock Market Prices View detailed reports of major stock indexes and look up specific symbols. View reports