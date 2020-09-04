Anglers will have another shot at Chinook salmon in the Buoy 10 fishery over the Labor Day weekend.
State fishery managers added Saturday and Sunday as retention days for the popular Columbia River fishery.
Anglers are allowed a daily bag limit of two adult salmon (Chinook and hatchery coho), only one of which may be a Chinook, from Buoy 10 upstream to the Rocky Point-Tongue Point line. All wild coho and all steelhead must be released.
While white sturgeon fishing will be allowed farther upriver over the holiday weekend, sturgeon retention fishing is closed in the lower Columbia River estuary. Guides and anglers asked fishery managers to hold off on offering sturgeon fishing in this area until next spring.
