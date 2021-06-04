The state Department of Human Services and KC Care LLC have reached a settlement to resolve a dispute over abuse and neglect findings at foster homes for people with developmental disabilities.
The state substantiated reports of abuse and neglect at KC Care foster homes and moved to revoke the provider’s licenses. KC Care, based in Seaside, challenged the state’s findings.
The settlement was disclosed just before a trial was set to begin in Clatsop County Circuit Court in late May.
According to Sherryll Hoar, a spokeswoman for the Department of Human Services, Ken Biamont, the registered agent for KC Care, is resigning.
Cravalynn Weber, Biamont’s partner, will take over the corporation and will be licensed subject to passing a background check, Hoar said.
Hoar said Weber will not apply for or be licensed for any adult foster home or provide services to anyone in foster care funded through the state Office of Developmental Disabilities Services for five years.
KC Care does not currently operate any foster homes, according to the state, but is licensed to provide community living supports.
“The Office of Developmental Disabilities Services licenses and monitors programs supporting people with intellectual and developmental disabilities (I/DD) to ensure the safety of each person in the program,” Hoar said in a email. “We can confirm that we reached an agreement on terms for a settlement that will protect people with I/DD who receive services from KC Care.”
Biamont and his attorney could not be reached for comment.
In court filings, Biamont’s attorneys had denied the state’s abuse and neglect findings and characterized the investigations as biased and procedurally flawed.
The Astorian reported in 2019 that investigations into abuse and neglect at adult foster homes on the North Coast uncovered a lack of oversight in the county’s developmental disability program.
At the time, the county was responsible for overseeing a contract with Clatsop Behavioral Healthcare, a private nonprofit, to coordinate with providers and help people with intellectual and developmental disabilities like autism, cerebral palsy, Down syndrome and epilepsy.
Using the state’s public records law, the newspaper obtained documents that showed the state’s concern over management of the program and how the state nearly pulled the contract in 2018 unless changes were made.
Many of the issues surrounding the lack of oversight stemmed from the state investigations into KC Care.
A few months after the state’s concerns became public, the county Board of Commissioners voted unanimously to shift oversight of the developmental disability program entirely to the Department of Human Services. The state now oversees the contract with Clatsop Behavioral Healthcare.