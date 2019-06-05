State fishery managers are allowing anglers to use barbed hooks when fishing for salmon, steelhead and trout in the Columbia River.
Fishermen had been required to use barbless hooks since 2013, but the Oregon Fish and Wildlife Commission adopted a temporary rule change this year to allow barbed hooks so that policies and rules would remain concurrent with Washington state. The two states jointly manage fisheries on the river and, in past years, had diverged on what to allow.
The Oregon Fish and Wildlife Commission will consider a permanent rule change at a future meeting. The temporary rule went into effect Saturday.
Single-point barbless hooks are still required by both states when fishing for sturgeon on the Columbia River.
