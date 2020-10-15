The move to online-only learning across Oregon school districts in March due to the coronavirus pandemic disrupted annual student testing and prevented the collection of data the state typically compiles for snapshots of how districts are doing.
Data released by the state on Thursday showed only enrollment numbers and basic demographic information. Missing were data points about state assessments, class sizes and other information usually included in the state’s schools at-a-glance and district profile spreadsheets.
The state did release basic graduation metrics, which track how many students graduated on time and those who earned a high school diploma or GED within five years.
Nearly all the Clatsop County school districts hovered at or above the state average.
Seaside School District fell several percentage points below. The school district had a on-time graduation rate of 77% and a five-year completion rate of 77%. The state average is 80% and 86%.
Knappa School District and Jewell School District hit above both state averages. Students at the Warrenton-Hammond School District came in at the state average for on-time graduation and slightly ahead of the average for five-year completion.
At the Astoria School District, 86% of students graduated on time, with 83% earning a high school diploma or GED within five years.
Administrators at school districts said the data held no surprises. It confirmed what they already knew: that enrollment is down across many school districts as parents pursue other options for their children or delay sending younger children to school.
“It’s not that we didn’t expect this,” said Craig Hoppes, the superintendent of the Astoria School District. “We’d hope that the state would take that into consideration when they’re looking at funding from here on out.”
In Clatsop County, as the number of positive cases of the coronavirus continue to rise, all school districts except for Jewell School District have shifted to an online-only model for students this school year.
As far as state testing goes, local schools already conduct their own classroom-based assessments. Many began this school year with some basic tests to help teachers determine where students were at in their understanding of various subjects.
At the Astoria School District, Hoppes and his staff already monitor other metrics like the ninth grade students’ graduation trajectory and can fill in the state’s missing data on their own. They administer regular tests — much shorter and more succinct than the state’s standardized tests — throughout the school year to gauge students’ progress in real time.
“I think smaller districts have an easier time honing in on those things,” said Tom Rogozinski, superintendent of the Warrenton-Hammond School District. Small class sizes mean teachers are often well-versed in where students are struggling and succeeding, he said.
While high test scores across grades on the state’s annual assessments are nice to see, they are not the most useful way to understand how programs are functioning and if students are learning, he said.
“For us that whole realm of assessment is much more multifaceted,” Rogozinski said. The state tests “were a tell — they were an indicator — but they’re weren’t the only indicator.”
Local administrators have yet to receive any direction from the state about whether the annual state assessments will happen this year.
Given the continuing tumult caused by the pandemic and the strange stop and go of a school year that is unfolding primarily online, Hoppes’ preference would be to forgo the tests this year.
“The amount of time for kids to do that assessment versus what we’re going through right now, it’s a lot of learning time lost,” he said.
