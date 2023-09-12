Clatsop County will receive $3.8 million from the state to add at least 80 homeless shelter beds and rehouse more than 30 people. 

The county is one of the 26 rural counties Gov. Tina Kotek announced on Tuesday would receive funding as part of her homelessness state of emergency.

Clatsop County is converting the Columbia Inn on Marine Drive into a homeless shelter.

