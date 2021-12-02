State discloses virus cases at local schools The Astorian Dec 2, 2021 3 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save The Oregon Health Authority has disclosed two new coronavirus cases at schools in Clatsop County.Both cases were from Seaside Middle School, according to the health authority's weekly outbreak report. One was a student and the other was a staff member.The health authority, meanwhile, reported two new virus cases for the county on Thursday. Since the pandemic began, the county had recorded 2,629 virus cases as of Thursday. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Case Oregon Health Authority Medicine Coronavirus States School Health Authority Clatsop County Outbreak Virus Public Authority County Pandemic Homes Jobs Public Notices Vehicles Marketplace Recommended for you Latest e-Edition Read Today's Newspaper View Special Publications Most Popular Articles Images Videos ArticlesClatskanie man indicted on sex abuse chargesHammond fisherman gets new trial in sex abuse caseTrooper's killer denied paroleDeaths: Nov. 27, 2021A new look on 11th Street downtownObituary: David KillionDeaths: Nov. 30, 2021Fishhawk Fisheries owner works to open distillery along riverfrontDeaths: Nov. 25, 2021Obituary: Gerald Ray 'Jerry' Utter Images VideosSorry, there are no recent results for popular videos. Stock Market Prices View detailed reports of major stock indexes and look up specific symbols. View reports