The Oregon Health Authority has disclosed a coronavirus outbreak of 13 residents at Clatsop Care Health & Rehabilitation in Astoria.
The outbreak at the nursing home, which is under the umbrella of the Clatsop Care Health District, was first reported on Nov. 17, according to the health authority's monthly report on virus cases at care homes.
Clarissa Barrick, the administrator of the facility, said that as of Monday, two weeks have gone by without virus cases and all of the residents have recovered.
She said that while the source of the outbreak is unknown, the first person who tested positive at the facility had recently been discharged from a local hospital.
Barrick said the nursing home is required to test new residents within 48 hours, and that was ultimately how the new virus case was identified.
From there, she said, everyone in the building was tested weekly.
Barrick said the spread came by surprise, especially since virus precautions are still in place.
In this case, she said, the virus was very contagious.
"It's very deja vu that we're still going through this," she said. "And it's still scary because we have very, very fragile people here."
Barrick said the facility moved away from routine testing and now only tests residents for the virus if they are symptomatic and have been in close contact with someone who tests positive for the virus.
She said visitors are still required to wear a mask, but can take their mask off while visiting with a resident in their room.
"What I see from our regulatory body is that there's really a focus on understanding how we can live with COVID," Barrick said. "Because there's just not going to be a zero COVID environment."
For example, she said, the facility did not go into full lockdown during the outbreak. People are able to isolate in their rooms as opposed to temporarily moving to another nursing home to recover, which may have happened earlier in the pandemic.
While some people in the community might object to not going into lockdown, she said, it is important to consider how those measures affect the emotional well-being of residents.
"We have to remember this is their home and they have the right to see their family members and their loved ones," Barrick said, adding that it is a difficult balance to strike.
Care homes were identified by the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention early in the pandemic as being at particular risk of virus outbreaks.