The Oregon Health Authority has disclosed a coronavirus outbreak of 13 residents at Clatsop Care Health & Rehabilitation in Astoria.

The outbreak at the nursing home, which is under the umbrella of the Clatsop Care Health District, was first reported on Nov. 17, according to the health authority's monthly report on virus cases at care homes. 

The Oregon Health Authority continues to publicly disclose COVID-19 outbreaks at care homes in monthly reports.

