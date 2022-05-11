Colt Gill, the director of the Oregon Department of Education, spoke to teachers and staff in the Astoria School District on Monday, reflecting on the effects of the coronavirus pandemic, showing appreciation for educators and eyeing a path forward.
During an in-service day focusing on mental health and related topics, Gill followed Astoria Superintendent Craig Hoppes in addressing school district employees in the auditorium at Astoria High School.
“My most critical (message) is a ‘thank you’ … just a deep appreciation for the work that you have been doing and for holding it together for so many students, families and one another, and for many of you, your own families … The last two years have been difficult on all levels,” Gill said.
Gill, who previously served as Oregon’s first education innovation officer, took on the role of interim director in 2017 before being appointed to the position by Gov. Kate Brown the next year.
Gill pointed to the challenges teachers and staff faced throughout the pandemic, saying that the transition to distance learning turned “every single teacher in Oregon into a first-year teacher.”
The director also made note of the work to limit virus cases to prevent overburdening the region’s health care system.
“I put educators right next to our health care workers as the true heroes of this pandemic, at least in the state of Oregon,” he said.
Looking ahead, Gill said Oregon has developed a strong framework for success, but added there is still substantial work to be done.
“I know that we’re continuing to work on what needs to happen next for our students and the mental health impacts for our students and their families and for educators as well,” he said, noting that mental health should be the focus going forward.
As racial diversity increases in public schools in Oregon, Gill said, a more equitable approach needs to be taken to serve minority communities while also maintaining educational rigor and high expectations.
“I think these two years have shown us what we’re capable of, that we can create opportunity to see more people working together and communicating together,” he said.