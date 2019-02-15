The state Department of Human Services wants to revoke the licenses of KC Care LLC, an adult foster home provider based in Seaside, after substantiating reports of abuse and neglect.
The reports involve people with intellectual and developmental disabilities living in foster homes over the past three years.
A woman who worked at KC Care allegedly had a sexual relationship with a man in care, an investigation found, leading to violations of sexual abuse and neglect. The man initially denied having sex with the caregiver because he was on probation for third-degree rape and unable to have intimate relationships without approval from his probation officer.
The caregiver also allegedly failed to provide appropriate supervision for another man during an overnight trip the three made to the Portland metro area, leading to a violation of neglect and a civil penalty against KC Care.
The state found that Ken Biamont, who leads KC Care, allegedly neglected a young man who was on probation for harassment involving girls. The man was not supposed to be around children without approval from his probation officer, but the state determined Biamont let an employee with five children stay in an apartment under a foster home in Seaside.
In another investigation, the state found KC Care neglected a fragile young woman by moving to transfer her from a Gearhart foster home to a provider in Portland before her stepfather had an administrative hearing on the woman’s living arrangement.
Appeals
Biamont has challenged the state’s intent to revoke KC Care’s licenses, setting up a contested case hearing before an administrative law judge.
He also asked for judicial review of the state’s neglect findings against him and KC Care in Circuit Court, and wants to intervene in a judicial review of the sexual abuse and neglect findings against the former caregiver.
KC Care continues to operate while appeals are pending.
In a statement released through Christian Zupancic, a Seaside attorney, KC Care said it is “invested in the local community and in the mental and physical wellness of its clients. Unfortunately, the chaos and personnel problems that have gripped state and local mental health and disability services have made it extremely difficult to do our job.
“KC Care LLC will continue to prioritize the needs of its clients in this uncertain time and will hope for a better tomorrow.”
The state investigations of KC Care led to a wider examination into oversight of adult foster homes and group homes in Clatsop County’s developmental disability program. The county contracts with Clatsop Behavioral Healthcare, a private nonprofit, to coordinate care with providers.
The Department of Human Services found a pattern of inconsistent monitoring, prompting changes to program management and promises to better protect people in care.
Court filings
In court filings, attorneys representing Biamont, KC Care and the former caregiver deny the state’s abuse and neglect findings and characterize the investigations as biased and procedurally flawed.
The alleged sexual relationship involving the caregiver was investigated by Clatsop Behavioral Healthcare in 2016. Roger Bighill — the abuse investigator, who has since been removed as program manager for developmental disabilities — found the allegation of sexual abuse inconclusive after the caregiver and the man denied the relationship.
The investigation was reopened last year and the state substantiated allegations of sexual abuse and neglect. The man, according to the state, detailed a sexual relationship with the caregiver after he was assured by his probation officer he would not receive sanctions.
Attorneys for Biamont, meanwhile, argue the young man on probation for harassment and the employee with five children were living in completely separate parts of the Seaside address before the family was forced to move out.
The attorneys claim the investigation was not about determining whether the man suffered neglect, but to justify the state’s insistence that Biamont “violate the rights of a family and render them homeless in the middle of winter.”
KC Care moved to transfer the young woman in Gearhart after the state substantially reduced the monthly payment for her care. The amount dropped from $13,000 a month to $8,000 and then down to $5,000, according to the state. Attorneys for KC Care described the lower payment as “grossly insufficient” to adequately provide for the woman’s needs.
KC Care believed the woman’s stepfather sought the administrative hearing to appeal for more state money, not to contest the transfer from Gearhart. The state was not motivated to protect the woman, attorneys for the provider maintain, “but to justify its own errors, omissions and questionable budgetary decisions.”
