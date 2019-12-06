The state Occupational Safety and Health Division fined Bornstein Seafoods $7,600 for unsafe working conditions in the wake of an employee’s death in May.
Magdalena Blandina Ramon Guzman, 63, of Seaview, Washington, lost her balance while standing on a platform shoveling leftover fish into a hopper and fell about 5 feet to a concrete dock. She later died at Oregon Health & Science University Hospital in Portland.
The state claimed Bornstein Seafoods did not ensure employees 4 feet or more above a lower level were protected by guardrails at least 3 1/2 feet above the walking surface, safety nets, or other personal protection systems. The finding came with a $6,000 fine.
The state also cited Bornstein Seafoods for not having wide-enough walkways or guarding protruding shafts, and for not inspecting workplace safety or convening a safety committee quarterly.
“The company corrects any deficiencies whenever we are notified about them,” co-owner Andrew Bornstein said in a statement.
Bornstein Seafoods received the citation Nov. 19. The company has 30 days from that date to pay or appeal the fines.
