CANNON BEACH — The Oregon Department of Environmental Quality has fined Cannon Beach $1,650 for a sanitary sewer overflow from the city's sewage collection system last July.
A wastewater pump station failure on the morning of July 24 led to more than 26,000 gallons of sewage spilling onto the beach at the end of Nelchena Street. Dump trucks carried 28 loads of sand off the affected part of the beach.
The state is requiring the city to submit and implement a written maintenance and inspection plan to verify that backup systems and alarms are operating correctly, including a description of plans to install an alarm system to detect and report low wetwell level conditions.
"DEQ appreciates your prompt efforts to address the violation by cleaning up sewage-contaminated sand at the Nelchena Street Beach," the state agency said in a letter to City Manager Bruce St. Denis in February. "DEQ considered these efforts when determining the amount of civil penalty."