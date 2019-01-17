The state Department of Environmental Quality has issued a $6,000 penalty to the estate of late hotelier and developer Robert “Jake” Jacob over an oil spill near the Cannery Pier Hotel.
A year ago, workers at the hotel noticed an oil sheen on the Columbia River, which at one point spanned 5 miles downriver. The Coast Guard narrowed the source of the sheen to an underground tank from a former seafood cannery on property owned by Jacob. The Coast Guard estimated the cleanup of the spill and the tank at more than $700,000.
Jacob died in September.
