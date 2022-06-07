The Columbia River subarea all-depth recreational Pacific halibut fishery will be open Thursdays and Sundays throughout June, and has added two additional Mondays.

The additional days are June 13 and June 20. The subarea runs from Leadbetter Point, Washington, to Cape Falcon.

Fishing days were added due to a low angling effort leaving about 13,000 pounds remaining of the initial halibut quota.

