State fishery managers have added two sturgeon retention days in the lower Columbia River estuary due to a lower than expected preseason catch.

The additional season is from Wednesday to Saturday, with a bag limit of one white sturgeon per day. The allowed size is between 44 and 50 inches fork length.

The area includes the main stem Columbia River from the Wauna power lines downstream to Buoy 10, including Youngs Bay and all adjacent Washington state tributaries.

Sturgeon angling, including catch and release, is prohibited after 2 p.m. on these days.

