Fishery managers have adopted additional opportunities for spring Chinook salmon in the main stem Columbia River following a run upgrade.

Starting Saturday, the daily bag limit will increase to up to two adult hatchery salmonids, Chinook or steelhead, per day.

The boat angling deadline has also expanded to the permanent boat angling boundary below Bonneville Dam.

The updated season runs from Saturday to June 15, with the open area being from the Tongue Point/ Rocky Point line upstream to the Bonneville Dam deadline.

Tags