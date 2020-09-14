The public will have a chance to comment on a draft plan for how the state plans to manage forests on the west side of Oregon, including the Clatsop and Tillamook state forests.
The Oregon Department of Forestry is hosting a webinar on the Western Oregon State Forest Management Plan on Wednesday beginning at 1 p.m. The state expects an informal discussion to follow from 3:30 to 4:30 p.m.
The habitat conservation plan aims to balance economic, social and environmental benefits of more than 600,000 acres of state forestland.
People interested in attending the webinar must RSVP. More information can be found at www.oregon.gov/ODF/AboutODF/Pages/HCP-initiative.aspx
