In a divided 4-3 vote on Wednesday, the Oregon Board of Forestry decided to stay the course on a draft habitat conservation plan amid growing pressure from counties and the timber industry to start over.  

The special virtual meeting was called late last week after county and timber industry leaders raised alarm over new data on timber harvests released by the state Department of Forestry.

Logging

New projections for timber harvests in state forests have alarmed some county and timber industry leaders.

Kaila Mellos of The Astorian contributed to this report.

Reporter

Nicole Bales is a reporter for The Astorian.