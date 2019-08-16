Commercial gillnet fishermen will get more time on the Columbia River main stem this month than they did last August.
Returns of coho have been high through the summer, but the fall Chinook salmon run is anticipated to come in at less than half of the 10-year average at nearly 350,000 fish. This is still higher than in 2018, when returns of fall Chinook totaled less than 300,000 fish.
Commercial gillnetters hit the water on Wednesday and will have five openings through Aug. 29. Last August, commercial gillnetters landed 8,320 fall Chinook and 380 coho over four fishing periods at the end of August.
