The future of a controversial four-story hotel along the Columbia River in Astoria could be decided by late January.
Developer Mark Hollander received approval from the City Council two years ago to build a Fairfield Inn and Suites at The Ship Inn and Stephanie's Cabin. Hollander bought the two former restaurant properties at Second Street and Marine Drive for the project. But he has yet to break ground.
His two-year building permits expire this month. Hollander approached the city in April for a one-year extension, arguing the coronavirus pandemic had made financing the project impossible. He shared letters from lenders describing the difficulty in financing, along with a market analysis showing the slumping performance of hotels during the coronavirus pandemic.
In their denial, city staff cited other hotel projects moving forward amid the pandemic, such as the Bowline Hotel being built near Buoy Beer Co. and the Hilton Home2 Suites being planned near the New Youngs Bay Bridge.
City staff also cited new, more restrictive development rules adopted after Hollander's project was approved. Hollander appealed the denial to the City Council, which sided with staff, and then asked the state Land Use Board of Appeals to overturn the city's decision.
Hollander’s attorney, Steven Hultberg, argued in front of the appeals board on Wednesday that the city exercised too much discretion in denying extension of the permits. He pushed back against the city’s argument that Hollander had 18 months prior to the onset of the pandemic to start the project.
“The extension criteria required the applicant to demonstrate that at the time of the application, poor conditions existed in the market,” Hultberg said. “It doesn’t ask about conditions 18 months ago, or conditions at the end or anywhere else in the period.”
City Attorney Blair Henningsgaard argued that Hollander and the lenders he used for expert testimony never said the Fairfield Inn and Suites project didn’t have financing.
“He testified that … they were unwilling to offer loans for a new construction,” Henningsgaard said. “He never said that his project lacked funding, or that he was unable to obtain funding for this particular project.”
The appeals board is expected to rule on Hollander's appeal by Jan. 19. Hollander must win the appeal to extend his building permits or shrink his hotel concept to conform to new development rules his project helped inspire.
Amid public concern about losing river views to large buildings, the City Council updated development rules to limit new buildings along the waterfront to two stories instead of four. New buildings would also require a north-south orientation to protect views, which would cut down the number of hotel rooms facing the river.
